Alberta's Bottcher remains unbeaten at Brier with win over Saskatchewan's Dunstone

CBC.ca Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Alberta's Brendan Bottcher defeated Saskatchewan's Matt Dunstone 9-5 on Thursday afternoon to remain unbeaten at the Tim Hortons Brier.
Bottcher clinches playoff spot at Brier with victory over Epping

Alberta's Brendan Bottcher locked up a berth in the 1-2 Page playoff game at the Tim Hortons Brier with a 10-3 victory over Ontario's John Epping on Friday...
CBC.ca

