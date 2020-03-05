Alberta's Bottcher remains unbeaten at Brier with win over Saskatchewan's Dunstone

Alberta's Brendan Bottcher defeated Saskatchewan's Matt Dunstone 9-5 on Thursday afternoon to remain unbeaten at the Tim Hortons Brier.



CBC.ca



