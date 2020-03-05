Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Sources: Redskins to let OT Williams seek trade

Sources: Redskins to let OT Williams seek trade

ESPN Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
The Washington Redskins are giving Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams an opportunity to seek a trade, sources tell ESPN's Dianna Russini.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Skolvikings_1

The Purple Code en español RT @diannaESPN: The Washington Redskins are giving Trent Williams an opportunity seek a trade per sources. 7 minutes ago

bdee23

BD Per my sources the Washington Redskins are giving Trent Williams permission to seek a trade 14 minutes ago

TheUrbanNewz

TheUrbanNewz Sources: Washington Redskins to let Trent Williams seek trade - ESPN https://t.co/eT30N394Sn https://t.co/ou6O1VIF78 27 minutes ago

unlewis

This Too Shall Pass Sources: Washington Redskins to let Trent Williams seek trade - ESPN https://t.co/qSUTuJtg3w via @GoogleNews 29 minutes ago

SuperFanMN

SuperFanMN Sources: Washington Redskins to let Trent Williams seek trade!! Yes please !! https://t.co/ZbEeP7f21E 31 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.