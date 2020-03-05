Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Atletico Madrid want Napoli winger

Atletico Madrid want Napoli winger

SoccerNews.com Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Atletico Madrid seem to never stop spending money on wingers and other attackers. Last summer they have spent 126 million euros just on one player, Joao Felix, while the year before that, they also overspent on Thomas Lemar. The Frenchman has not been ideal solution, especially for that kind of money and now Atleti are […]

The post Atletico Madrid want Napoli winger appeared first on Soccer News.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Atletico gear up for crunch Liverpool game [Video]Atletico gear up for crunch Liverpool game

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone's side take on Liverpool in the Champions league second leg with a slender 1-0 lead.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:17Published

Liverpool v Atletico Madrid: Match Preview [Video]Liverpool v Atletico Madrid: Match Preview

Here is a look at all of the key statistics ahead of Atletico Madrid's Champions League trip to Liverpool on Wednesday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.