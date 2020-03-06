CenturyLink Field employee who worked Seattle Dragons game represents a low risk of infection for game attendees, public health officials say
Friday, 6 March 2020 () A part-time stadium worker at CenturyLink Field who worked the Seattle Dragons XFL game on Feb. 22 recently tested positive for novel coronavirus, but public health officials cautioned that the risk is low that the employee infected any of the more than 22,000 people who attended the game.
