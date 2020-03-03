Global  

Lakers to sign Dion Waiters for remainder of season

USATODAY.com Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Dion Waiters is expected to sign with the Lakers after a workout and meeting included discussions about staying professional on and off the court.
Lakers reportedly sign Dion Waiters for remainder of season, but expectations have been set

The Lakers are taking a big swing to try to find a bench scorer
CBS Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers are still guard shopping – do Dion Waiters or J.R. Smith fit?

The Los Angeles Lakers are still guard shopping – do Dion Waiters or J.R. Smith fit?Conversations regarding the Los Angeles Lakers signing Dion Waiters or J.R. Smith are heating up. Is it necessary for the West's best?
FOX Sports

