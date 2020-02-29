Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Coronavirus live: Ireland reports 13 cases

Coronavirus live: Ireland reports 13 cases

IndiaTimes Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Total coronavirus cases has crossed 95,000 globally, with over 3,200 deaths. In India a man from Ghaziabad, UP became the 30th person testing positive. Efforts are on to bring back Indians stranded in Iran, the health minister informed Parliament today. Stay with TOI for live updates.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Update: 22 Cases Reported In New York, 2 Presumptive Positive Cases In New Jersey

Coronavirus Update: 22 Cases Reported In New York, 2 Presumptive Positive Cases In New Jersey 03:04

 There are 22 cases of coronavirus in New York and two cases in New Jersey; CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Confirmed cases of coronavirus in NYS up to 89, none in WNY [Video]Confirmed cases of coronavirus in NYS up to 89, none in WNY

A state of emergency has been declared.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:50Published

State of Emergency Declared in New York Over Rise in COVID-19 Cases [Video]State of Emergency Declared in New York Over Rise in COVID-19 Cases

State of Emergency Declared in New York Over Rise in COVID-19 Cases On March 7, Governor Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency in New York. The declaration is due to concerns surrounding the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ireland reports first coronavirus community transmission, cases hit 13

Health authorities in Ireland reported the first community transmission of coronavirus not associated with travel from an affected area of Italy on Thursday as...
Reuters Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphNews24SeattlePI.com

Three new coronavirus patients in UK as Ireland reports first case

Three more patients in England have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the UK to 23.
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this

RSRINIVASABABU1

R SRINIVASA BABU Coronavirus Live Updates: Ireland reports first coronavirus community transmission https://t.co/4Ovnbgc1h6 2 days ago

knittingknots

Sue Stone Ireland reports 7 new coronavirus cases https://t.co/gRcaJ1DHPZ 2 days ago

MikeMol1982

Mike Molloy RT @glennthewatcher: “A healthcare professional in the west of Ireland is among the latest group of people to test positive for the coronav… 2 days ago

MikeMol1982

Mike Molloy RT @GorseFires: Police in Northern Ireland may face 12-hour shifts and cancelled rest days if coronavirus has a serious impact on staffing… 2 days ago

GorseFires

GorseFires Collectif Police in Northern Ireland may face 12-hour shifts and cancelled rest days if coronavirus has a serious impact on s… https://t.co/f68Zty1IuV 2 days ago

glennthewatcher

TheWatcher/ “A healthcare professional in the west of Ireland is among the latest group of people to test positive for the coro… https://t.co/t3hJ1dpfdk 2 days ago

glennthewatcher

TheWatcher/ “Police in Northern Ireland may face 12-hour shifts and cancelled rest days if coronavirus has a serious impact on… https://t.co/WrtpElsaCm 2 days ago

glennthewatcher

TheWatcher/ “China’s ambassador to Ireland has urged Irish authorities to make a speedy decision on mass gatherings, the Irish… https://t.co/bJRtd4gBiu 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.