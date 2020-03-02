Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > San Jose Sharks to play Thursday despite health officials calling for cancellation due to coronavirus

San Jose Sharks to play Thursday despite health officials calling for cancellation due to coronavirus

USATODAY.com Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
With coronavirus cases increasing, Santa Clara County health officials urged large events to cancel. But the San Jose Sharks will play Thursday night.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published < > Embed
News video: Sharks Play at SAP Center Despite County Coronavirus Advice

Sharks Play at SAP Center Despite County Coronavirus Advice 02:54

 San Jose Sharks said that their hockey game with the Minnesota Wild will go on as scheduled and be open to the public despite a warning Thursday from the Santa Clara County Department of Public Health. (3-5-20)

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Vs. Regular Flu: UC Berkeley Public Health Professor Compares Both [Video]Coronavirus Vs. Regular Flu: UC Berkeley Public Health Professor Compares Both

KPIX met with a UC Berkeley public health professor to discuss recent comparisons between COVID-19 and the common flu virus. Don Ford reports. (3-10-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:53Published

San Jose Approves Moratorium On Evictions As Coronavirus Takes Toll On Economy [Video]San Jose Approves Moratorium On Evictions As Coronavirus Takes Toll On Economy

The San Jose City Council unanimously approved Mayor Sam Liccardo's proposal to place a temporary moratorium on housing evictions for people economically affected by the coronavirus and are having..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Nvidia shifts conference to online-only amid health, safety concerns

Chip supplier Nvidia Corp on Monday called off the in-person portion of its annual user conference scheduled for March 22 to 26 at the San Jose Convention...
Reuters Also reported by •Japan TodayDenver Post

San Jose Sharks fans attend home game despite public health officials calling for cancellation

The San Jose Sharks had a notable turnout for Thursday's game, despite public health officials' recommendations to cancel due to the coronavirus.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.