Friday Night SmackDown, March 6, 2020

FOX Sports Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Friday Night SmackDown, March 6, 2020Lacey Evans & Naomi team up again for a rematch against SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley & Sasha Banks. Also, "Firefly Fun House" returns after "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt's WrestleMania challenge to John Cena on last week's SmackDown.
