Hornqvist scored 2 in Penguins’ 4-2 win over slumping Sabres

Seattle Times Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Patric Hornqvist scored twice in leading the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 4-2 win over Buffalo on Thursday night that extended the Sabres’ skid to five straight. Sidney Crosby and Marcus Pettersson also scored, and the Penguins won consecutive games after losing six in a row. Evgeni Malkin had two assists to […]
