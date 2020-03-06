Hornqvist scored 2 in Penguins’ 4-2 win over slumping Sabres Friday, 6 March 2020 ( 5 days ago )

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Patric Hornqvist scored twice in leading the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 4-2 win over Buffalo on Thursday night that extended the Sabres’ skid to five straight. Sidney Crosby and Marcus Pettersson also scored, and the Penguins won consecutive games after losing six in a row. Evgeni Malkin had two assists to […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Hornqvist scored 2 in Penguins' 4-2 win over slumping Sabres Patric Hornqvist scored twice in leading the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 4-2 win that extended the Buffalo Sabres’ skid to five straight

FOX Sports 5 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this