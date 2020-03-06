Vasilevskiy stops 32 shots, Lightning beat Canadiens 4-0 Friday, 6 March 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 32 saves, Victor Hedman scored twice and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-0 Andrei Vasilevskiy made 32 saves, Victor Hedman scored twice and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-0 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this