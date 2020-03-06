Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Zibanejad scores 5 goals to lead Rangers past Caps in OT

Zibanejad scores 5 goals to lead Rangers past Caps in OT

Seattle Times Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored five goals to match the New York Rangers’ record, capping the scoring spree 33 seconds into overtime in a wild 6-5 victory over the Washington Capitals on Thursday night. Zibanejad is the second player in NHL history to score his fifth goal in OT, joining Detroit’s Sergei Fedorov, […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Zibanejad scores 5 goals, Rangers knock Caps from 1st place

Zibanejad scores 5 goals, Rangers knock Caps from 1st placeZibanejad scores 5 goals, Rangers knock Caps from 1st place
FOX Sports Also reported by •CBS 2NewsdayESPN

You Might Like


Tweets about this

USRealityCheck

Top U.S. & World News🗽 Zibanejad Scores 5 Goals to Lead Rangers Past Caps in OT Mika Zibanejad scored five goals to match the New York Ran… https://t.co/3Ukjp8X3ci 5 minutes ago

MLB_News247

MLB &NHL News Now Zibanejad scores 5 goals to lead Rangers past Caps in OT - National Hockey League News - https://t.co/ONXPexnNoo https://t.co/y1hmR2AkYd 20 minutes ago

Dizzedcom

Dizzed.com Zibanejad scores 5 goals to lead Rangers past Caps in OT https://t.co/g9TIH1xuBb 21 minutes ago

esportsws

Sports News Zibanejad scores 5 goals to lead Rangers past Caps in OT https://t.co/iNFJI72lhL 29 minutes ago

wowk13sports

WOWK #13SportsZone Zibanejad scores 5 goals to lead Rangers past Caps in OT https://t.co/mdGtHzzrL9 39 minutes ago

Local4Sports

Local 4 Sports Zibanejad scores 5 goals to lead Rangers past Caps in OT https://t.co/UZnIEYqDjZ 41 minutes ago

TALK1370

Talk 1370 HEADLINES: Zibanejad scores 5 goals to lead Rangers past Caps in OT https://t.co/LlycNx4uZh 42 minutes ago

ed_lgr

Ed_Long_LGR RT @SportsCentre: FIVE FOR MIKA: Mika Zibanejad scores five goals, including the OT winner, to lead the #Rangers to a 6-5 win over the #Cap… 42 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.