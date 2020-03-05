Global  

UFC 248: Israel Adesanya prepared for five rounds of unpredictability in title defence against Yoel Romero

New Zealand Herald Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
UFC 248: Israel Adesanya prepared for five rounds of unpredictability in title defence against Yoel RomeroYoel Romero has never been stopped in his 13-fight UFC career. Israel Adesanya wants to change that. The Kiwi UFC middleweight champion will face Romero in a five-round headline bout at UFC 248 in Las Vegas on Sunday (NZ time),...
