Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Part-time CenturyLink Field employee who worked for XFL Seattle Dragons game tests positive for COVID-19

Part-time CenturyLink Field employee who worked for XFL Seattle Dragons game tests positive for COVID-19

USATODAY.com Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
A part-time CenturyLink Field employee who worked during the Seattle Dragons-Dallas Renegades on Feb. 22 has tested positive for the coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published < > Embed
News video: Seattle Stadium Employee Who Worked Dallas Renegades-Dragons XFL Game Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Seattle Stadium Employee Who Worked Dallas Renegades-Dragons XFL Game Tests Positive For Coronavirus 00:33

 A part-time stadium employee at the 72,000-seat venue where the XFL's Seattle Dragons hosted the Dallas Renegades last month has tested positive for the coronavirus. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Employee at San Diego AT&T Store Tests Positive for Coronavirus [Video]Employee at San Diego AT&T Store Tests Positive for Coronavirus

AT&T temporarily closed six retail stores in San Diego after a retail worker tested positive for the coronavirus, a company spokesman said Thursday.

Credit: KSWB     Duration: 02:07Published

HSBC sends some London workers home after employee tests positive for coronavirus [Video]HSBC sends some London workers home after employee tests positive for coronavirus

Over 100 staff at HSBC&apos;s hub in London have been told to self-isolate, after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

CenturyLink Field employee who worked Seattle Dragons game represents a low risk of infection for game attendees, public health officials say

A part-time stadium worker at CenturyLink Field who worked the Seattle Dragons XFL game on Feb. 22 recently tested positive for novel coronavirus, but public...
Seattle Times

Employee who worked Feb. 22 Seattle Dragons XFL game tests positive for coronavirus, per report

The employee was at CenturyLink Field for the Dragons' 24-12 loss to the Dallas Renegades
CBS Sports


Tweets about this

VOJay_Pgh

Vincent Johnson Part-time CenturyLink Field employee who worked for XFL Seattle Dragons game tests positive for COVID-19… https://t.co/wT9wNpo5l9 13 minutes ago

Shikai32

Ayubi Part-time CenturyLink Field employee who worked for XFL Seattle Dragons game tests positive for COVID-19 - USA TODA… https://t.co/tNiAlHecBG 2 hours ago

neewhathey

NeeWhaThey RT @1USNews: Part-time CenturyLink Field employee who worked for XFL Seattle Dragons game tests positive for COVID-19: A part-time CenturyL… 2 hours ago

1USNews

USA News Part-time CenturyLink Field employee who worked for XFL Seattle Dragons game tests positive for COVID-19: A part-ti… https://t.co/5tRNxYRgbN 2 hours ago

reviews_blogger

Blogger Book Reviews Part-time CenturyLink Field employee who worked for XFL Seattle Dragons game tests positive for COVID-19 A part-ti… https://t.co/32L26TLum3 3 hours ago

mom4middleclass

Frankie Banks RT @zGuz: A part-time concessions vendor who worked for the XFL's Seattle Dragons during their Feb. 22 home game against the Dallas Renegad… 4 hours ago

wsoctv

WSOCTV A part-time CenturyLink field employee who worked a Seattle Dragons game last month tested positive for coronavirus… https://t.co/7XYpnwfP14 4 hours ago

angryasswhole

angry asswhole RT @ByMikeBaker: A part-time employee at CenturyLink Field has tested positive for coronavirus. The worker was at the XFL game in Seattle t… 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.