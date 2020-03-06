

Recent related videos from verified sources An Inside Look At The Illinois Coronavirus Hotline The hotline fields a myriad of questions and concerns. CBS 2's Tara Molina reports. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 02:26Published now RTA cleaning buses at least every 24 hours after concerns of coronavirus The RTA is implementing an enhanced cleaning protocol of all its buses and trains beginning Monday. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:27Published 13 minutes ago

Recent related news from verified sources Stanford to limit attendance out of coronavirus concerns STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford has established attendance limits at 10 sports venues “to allow fans the opportunity for social distancing” as a...

Seattle Times 1 hour ago



