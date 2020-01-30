Kawhi Leonard has 25 points, Clippers rout Rockets 120-105

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul George hit six 3-pointers while scoring 24 points, Kawhi Leonard added 19 points and the Los Angeles Clippers routed the Denver Nuggets...

Sarah Kustok: A healthy Clippers team could be a challenge for the Lakers and the Rockets Sarah Kustok joins First Things First after the Los Angeles Clippers had a strong showing vs the OKC Thunder. This win leads Sarah to tell Nick Wright and Kevin...

FOX Sports 2 days ago Also reported by • Seattle Times

