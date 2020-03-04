Global  

Tottenham footballer Eric Dier fights with a fan after team's FA Cup exit

Mid-Day Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho defended Eric Dier after the England international stormed into the stands following his side's FA Cup exit to Norwich on Wednesday. Dier climbed over rows of seats to confront a fan, who had allegedly been involved in an altercation with the player's brother. The incident rounded off a terrible...
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Sherwood surprised by Dier reaction

Sherwood surprised by Dier reaction 01:20

 Former Tottenham manager Tim Sherwood admits he's surprised Eric Dier was involved in an altercation with a fan after the FA Cup defeat to Norwich.

Foster: I feel for Eric Dier [Video]Foster: I feel for Eric Dier

Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster explains why he has sympathy for Tottenham's Eric Dier over his fan confrontation after Wednesday's defeat to Norwich.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:57Published

Pearson: Telling that fans filmed Dier incident [Video]Pearson: Telling that fans filmed Dier incident

Watford head coach Nigel Pearson says he was struck by the fact that supporters rushed to film the incident involving Eric Dier and Tottenham fans after Tottenham's FA Cup defeat.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:41Published


Dier climbs into stands to confront fan after Tottenham loss

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham midfielder Eric Dier climbed into the stands to confront a fan in a physical altercation following the team’s FA Cup loss to Norwich...
Seattle Times

Dier climbs into stands to confront fan after Tottenham loss

Dier climbs into stands to confront fan after Tottenham lossTottenham midfielder Eric Dier climbed into the stands to confront a fan in a physical altercation following the team's FA Cup loss to Norwich
FOX Sports


SpursNews247

Spurs Breaking News JAMIE REDKNAPP: Eric Dier showed footballer's halos can slip https://t.co/Q8jYsoaQaN #tottenham #coys #thfc 3 hours ago

Straawberry5

Soprano There can be no reason a professional footballer climbs into the stands to confront a fan Eric Dier should be banne… https://t.co/y0fLFu88ZB 21 hours ago

