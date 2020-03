Friday, 6 March 2020 ( 5 days ago )

In #AajKaTaazaBakar, Rajasthan Royals and the entire Royals family hailed Jaydev Unadkat after the left-arm pacer scripted history by becoming the highest wicket-taking fast-bowler in a Ranji Trophy season. He broke a 21-year-old bowling record.



Unadkat captained Saurashtra to their fourth Ranji Trophy semi-final in eight... 👓 View full article