Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ‘very happy’ for Odion Ighalo after brace in Man Utd’s FA Cup win

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ‘very happy’ for Odion Ighalo after brace in Man Utd’s FA Cup win

Daily Star Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ‘very happy’ for Odion Ighalo after brace in Man Utd’s FA Cup winOdion Ighalo scored twice as Man Utd secured an FA Cup quarter-final place with a 3-0 win at Derby County on Thursday night
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Ole Gunnar Solskjaersays Derby was 'Highest priority'

Ole Gunnar Solskjaersays Derby was 'Highest priority' 01:06

 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reflects on his side's 3-0 FA Cup victory over Derby and their recent form. He says he has "good players" and that they're "hitting form".

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Solskjaer targets FA Cup triumph [Video]Solskjaer targets FA Cup triumph

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says they will target trying to win the FA Cup after reaching the quarter finals with a 3-0 win against Derby.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:11Published

Wayne Rooney’s knowledge of Man Utd ‘very important’ - Cocu [Video]Wayne Rooney’s knowledge of Man Utd ‘very important’ - Cocu

Derby boss Phillip Cocu believes Wayne Rooney’s experience and insider knowledge will be “extremely important” when they play his former side Manchester United in the FA Cup fifth round. The Rams..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opens up about Odion Ighalo at Man United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed his satisfaction at the way Odion Ighalo has been settling into life at Manchester United. The Nigerian forward scored his...
The Sport Review

Solskjaer full of praise for Ighalo after Europa League success

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer described Odion Ighalo as a “natural striker” after the on-loan Nigerian scored his first Manchester United goal in the Europa League...
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this

fbbsix

Super League Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 'very happy' for Odion Ighalo after brace in Man Utd's FA Cup win https://t.co/FFMAJ7Gv56 15 minutes ago

mufcnews2019

Manchester United News Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 'very happy' for Odion Ighalo after brace in Man Utd's FA Cup win https://t.co/ezyb1YmWkk… https://t.co/CIlHNWvujD 29 minutes ago

finalwhi

The Final Whistle Odion Ighalo scored twice as Man Utd secured an FA Cup quarter-final place with a 3-0 win at Derby County on Thursd… https://t.co/5Nrs1SRG2A 44 minutes ago

ManUtdLatestCom

Man Utd Latest Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ‘very happy’ for Odion Ighalo after brace in Man Utd’s FA Cup win #mufc #ManUtd https://t.co/AwKj77nIFM 47 minutes ago

zitegoal

ZiteG⚽️al “I’m very happy with the contribution”- Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hails Manchester United ace after Club Brugge win https://t.co/a0Ujj1obMr 6 days ago

mufcnews2019

Manchester United News “I'm very happy with the contribution"- Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hails Manchester United ace after...… https://t.co/syasFHMbHp 1 week ago

921hub

921hub RT @Austynzogs: @Gidi_Traffic Ole Gunnar Solskjaer described Odion Ighalo as a “natural striker” after the Nigerian scored his first Man U… 1 week ago

caughtoffside

CaughtOffside “I’m very happy with the contribution”- Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hails Manchester United ace after Club Brugge win https://t.co/yukSjeg5DK 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.