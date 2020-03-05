Yes Bank's Rana Kapoor never said no to risky loans Thursday, 5 March 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

The word about Yes Bank in finance circles was that it was a lender which never said no to risky borrowers who had built a highly leveraged position. Veteran banker Rana Kapoor used his networking ability to lend and recover loans, distinguishing the bank from others which depended more on process rather than relationships. 👓 View full article

