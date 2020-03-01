Merrill carries load as Utah St. eliminates New Mexico

Global  

Seattle Times Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Sam Merrill scored 29 points on 10-of-15 shooting and Justin Bean had a double-double and Utah State beat New Mexico 75-70 in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Conference Tournament on Thursday night. Merrill scored seven straight as he made four free throws and a 3-pointer. The free throws tied the […]
