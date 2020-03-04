Asian Olympic Qualifiers: Boxers Ashish Kumar, Manish Kaushik cruise into quarters

Friday, 6 March 2020 ( 5 days ago )

World championship bronze-winner Manish Kaushik (63kg) and Ashish Kumar (75kg) made the quarterfinals with facile wins to continue India's strong showing at the Asian Olympic Qualifiers for boxing here on Thursday. Manish, also a Commonwealth Games silver-winner, had no trouble going past Taiwan's Chu-En Lai in a unanimous 5-0... 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

2 days ago < > Embed Credit: Oneindia - Published Five India boxers qualify for Tokyo Olympics at Asian Qualifiers | OneIndia News 04:12 Five Indian boxers, including the seasoned trio of Vikas Krishan (69kg), Pooja Rani (75kg) and Satish Kumar (+91kg), secured Tokyo Olympic berths on MARCH 8 by advancing to the semifinals of the Asian Qualifiers with mostly commanding victories in Jordon.