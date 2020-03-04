Global  

Asian Olympic Qualifiers: Boxers Ashish Kumar, Manish Kaushik cruise into quarters

Mid-Day Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
World championship bronze-winner Manish Kaushik (63kg) and Ashish Kumar (75kg) made the quarterfinals with facile wins to continue India's strong showing at the Asian Olympic Qualifiers for boxing here on Thursday. Manish, also a Commonwealth Games silver-winner, had no trouble going past Taiwan's Chu-En Lai in a unanimous 5-0...
News video: Five India boxers qualify for Tokyo Olympics at Asian Qualifiers | OneIndia News

Five India boxers qualify for Tokyo Olympics at Asian Qualifiers | OneIndia News 04:12

 Five Indian boxers, including the seasoned trio of Vikas Krishan (69kg), Pooja Rani (75kg) and Satish Kumar (+91kg), secured Tokyo Olympic berths on MARCH 8 by advancing to the semifinals of the Asian Qualifiers with mostly commanding victories in Jordon.

