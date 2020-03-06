Global  

New York Jets' Quinnen Williams arrested trying to board a flight with a gun at LaGuardia Airport

USATODAY.com Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams was arrested Thursday night after attempting to board a plane with a gun, according to authorities.
News video: Jets Player Arrested With Gun At LaGuardia

Jets Player Arrested With Gun At LaGuardia 00:21

 Rookie defensive lineman Quinnen Williams was arrested at the airport last night after police say he tried to bring a loaded gun aboard a flight.

Port Authority Police: Jets’ Quinnen Williams Arrested For Weapon Possession At LaGuardia Airport

According to Port Authority Police, Williams was trying to board a flight around 9:15 p.m. when he was arrested.
CBS 2

Jets’ Quinnen Williams arrested for carrying gun at airport

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams was arrested for criminal possession of a weapon Thursday night when he attempted to board a...
Seattle Times

