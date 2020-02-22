Women's WT20 final | Megan Schutt: I just hate playing India

Friday, 6 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Ahead of the much-anticipated final against India on Sunday in the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup, Australia's Megan Schutt has a clear plea to skipper Meg Lanning -- she doesn't want to bowl to Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana. Schutt bore the brunt of Verma and Mandhana's attacking cricket in the very first over during last... 👓 View full article

