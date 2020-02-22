Women's WT20 final | Megan Schutt: I just hate playing India
Friday, 6 March 2020 () Ahead of the much-anticipated final against India on Sunday in the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup, Australia's Megan Schutt has a clear plea to skipper Meg Lanning -- she doesn't want to bowl to Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana. Schutt bore the brunt of Verma and Mandhana's attacking cricket in the very first over during last...
India progressed to their first Women's T20 World Cup decider after rain ruined the semi-final as England were sent home without taking to the field.
Thursday's first semi-final was abandoned due to rain in Sydney, with India automatically qualifying for Sunday's showpiece in Melbourne as Group A...