Realme 6 series with 90Hz display, smart band launched in India

Hindu Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Both Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro phones are powered by 64MP Artificial Intelligence-powered quad camera, 30W flash charge and Realme UI based on Android 10 with new features, says the Chinese smartphone maker
Recent related news from verified sources

Realme’s first wearable is a $20 fitness band with a cricket mode

Realme’s first wearable is a $20 fitness band with a cricket modeRealme started out aping Xiaomi’s model of selling ultra-low-cost Redmi phones in India, so why wouldn’t it follow the same path when it comes to wearables?...
The Verge Also reported by •Indian Express

Realme 6 phone series to be launched for both online, offline

According to sources, Realme 6 Pro will be launched in ₹15,000-₹20,000 price segment while Realme 6 will be priced in between ₹12,000-₹15,000. The...
Hindu

