Realme 6 series with 90Hz display, smart band launched in India

realme India Support @gunasrinivasan Hey, realme 6 series comes with a 90Hz FHD+ Display for a smooth user experience. Thanks! 15 minutes ago Muhaymin RT @androidcentral: The new Realme 6 and 6 Pro come with 90Hz ultra-smooth displays, 64MP quad cameras, and 30W fast charging https://t.co… 9 hours ago Android Lane Realme 6 series goes official with 90Hz displays, 64MP quad cameras - Android Lane https://t.co/KxkvS0PI9g https://t.co/Z7StIumGWK 10 hours ago James Yee Realme launched its Realme 6 series in India today and it comes with a lot of upgrades over previous Realme 5 serie… https://t.co/y6Gt69lD4K 11 hours ago Business Insider India🇮🇳 Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro with 90Hz display and Realme Band launched in India https://t.co/CkuElbBDWd 12 hours ago Android News Pro Realme 6 and 6 Pro launch with quad cameras and 90Hz displays - https://t.co/bF0jEzfH4A The fast-growing smartpho… https://t.co/il8PK06Ece 16 hours ago GIZBOT Realme has launched its latest #realme6 series @realmemobiles https://t.co/mAJrrXiC9p 18 hours ago DT Next Both Realme 6 and #realme6Pro phone are powered by 64MP Artificial Intelligence (#AI)-powered quad camera, 30W flas… https://t.co/FA3E5n8BYE 19 hours ago