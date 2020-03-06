Global  

Sensex tanks over 1,250 pts; Yes Bank dives 55%

IndiaTimes Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Equity indices plunged on Friday with the benchmark BSE sensex crashing over 1,250 points as the deadly coronavirus continued to infect markets, stoking fears of a prolonged world economic slowdown.
