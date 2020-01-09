Global  

Kings come through in shootout for 1-0 win over Maple Leafs

FOX Sports Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Kings come through in shootout for 1-0 win over Maple LeafsThe Los Angeles Kings beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 1-0 in a shootout for their fourth consecutive victory
Recent related videos from verified sources

Jets, Maple Leafs battle in star-studded shootout [Video]Jets, Maple Leafs battle in star-studded shootout

The Maple Leafs take on the Jets in a shootout to determine the victor after Auston Matthews' late game-tying tally

Credit: NHL     Duration: 03:38Published

