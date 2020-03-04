Global  

Road Safety World Series 2020: Complete squads and schedule

Zee News Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Legendary cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara will once again come up against each other for a cause when India Legends take on West Indies Legends in the opening clash of the Unacademy Road Safety World Series at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 7.
