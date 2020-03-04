Global  

Australia' Mitchell Starc to miss final ODI against South Africa to watch wife Alyssa in 'home World Cup final'

Friday, 6 March 2020
Australian paceman Mitchell Starc is all set to miss the final One-Day International (ODI) against South Africa to watch his wife, Alyssa Healy in action at the ICC Women's Twenty20 World Cup Final.
