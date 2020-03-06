No. 7 FSU, No. 10 Louisville go for ACC regular-season title

Amy Dennes RT @JCPSKY: 🗓️SAVE THE DATE | @Aspen_Challenge & @louisvillemayor's office are hosting a meeting at @NewcomerAcademy to give immigrants & r… 50 seconds ago

Sarah Reed RT @louisvillemayor: Louisville needs a complete 2020 Census count so our city can get every federal dollar it deserves. Help get the word… 1 minute ago

shane cahalan RT @NFCAorg: .@loumalesoftball opens season atop @usatodayhss/NFCA High School Super 25. https://t.co/bHl3y6dHU1 https://t.co/qU0Nrv8zLh 3 minutes ago

HEAD TO HEAD Tonight, watch the Speedy Louisville Whales face off against the Fat Colorado Bombers! 4 minutes ago

Bernadette Manzano Let’s try this again, @americanair #travelagent (@ Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport - SDF) on #Yelp https://t.co/B5mML4Dxof 6 minutes ago

cindy wright RT @wave3news: The Louisville team will be serving meals and drinks from the canteen, as well as providing spiritual care and counseling to… 7 minutes ago

?!*$#@ @idanielsenbass Morning, what if you came to Louder Than Life Louisville concert since Metallica had pulled out. Yo… https://t.co/1RwkLtHiPh 10 minutes ago