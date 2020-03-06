F1 live stream audience plummets to just 70,000 viewers per race after switch to Sky Sports Friday, 6 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Exclusive: Data from the Broadcasters' Audience Research Board shows that across Sky Sports and Channel 4 a total of 1.5m people streamed the 21 races in 2019 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this