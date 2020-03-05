Global  

Ronaldinho in shock after arrest in alleged passport fraud

Mid-Day Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Brazilian football great Ronaldinho is in shock after his arrest for allegedly entering Paraguay with a false passport, one of his lawyers has said. Ronaldinho and his brother, Roberto de Assis, were detained on Wednesday after police raided their presidential suite at a luxury hotel in Asuncion, reports Xinhua new agency. Adolfo...
