Mahan Air flight to bring back samples of Indians from Iran

IndiaTimes Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
India has begun the process to evacuate from Iran, a coronavirus hotspot, its citizens -- mostly Shia pilgrims from Kargil. A Mahan Air ferry flight is expected to land in Delhi with swab samples of 300 Indians.
