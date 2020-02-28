Have a Yes Bank a/c? What you need to know

Victor Thompson What measures are taken on internet scammers that uses a particular bank to extort people. If one have his phone n… https://t.co/VTOb52U7Ie 51 seconds ago Atul Karmarkar Do you have a Savings/Current account, loan EMI, Mutual fund, SIP investment with Yes Bank? Here's what you can and… https://t.co/Cg088m7wV3 2 minutes ago Harsha Kumar / హర్ష కుమార్ @PTI_News If you truly believe in what you say deposit Rs. 10 lakhs of personal money in Yes Bank and publish the F… https://t.co/U0EGkbapyY 2 minutes ago shah RT @i_theindian: Similar to #PMCBank & #YesBank, IDBI Bank, UCO Bank & Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) have NPA ratios above 20%. All the 3 ban… 2 minutes ago chickie nugget I’ve been soo sad/depressed lately, but I’ve been making fucking bank at work. So all I have to say is through all… https://t.co/m0FUNWGccE 2 minutes ago flutter @omkar_shettyg Mr. Kapoor selling his stake in the bank in 2018 must have rung warning bell. What was media doing?… https://t.co/O41wmXoE1y 4 minutes ago NehruGandhi RT @VinayDokania: @RahulGandhi Journo ~ Mam After PMC Bank, #YesBank is also drowning, what do u have to say abt it. #NirmalaSitharaman ~I… 4 minutes ago Sandesh RT @enidhi: Bank's have done enough of KYC (Know your customer). What we need now is KYB (Know your bank)- banks should furnish all details… 6 minutes ago