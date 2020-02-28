Global  

Have a Yes Bank a/c? What you need to know

IndiaTimes Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
With the central bank putting restrictions on the troubled private lender Yes Bank, there are rising worries among customers regarding what account holders have access to amid the ongoing crisis. In an unprecedented move, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) superseded the Yes Bank board and capped its withdrawal limit by placing it under a moratorium.
RBI puts Yes Bank under moratorium, withdrawals capped at Rs 50,000

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday (March 5, 2020) imposed a moratorium on troubled lender Yes Bank and capped withdrawals at Rs 50,000.  ‘’RBI has...
Zee News Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Yes Bank soars on report SBI-led group to buy stake

Shares of Yes Bank Ltd surged 19% on Thursday on a report that the Indian government has approved a plan for top lender State Bank of India to lead a consortium...
Reuters India


tomvsillo

Victor Thompson What measures are taken on internet scammers that uses a particular bank to extort people. If one have his phone n… https://t.co/VTOb52U7Ie 51 seconds ago

atulkarmarkar

Atul Karmarkar Do you have a Savings/Current account, loan EMI, Mutual fund, SIP investment with Yes Bank? Here's what you can and… https://t.co/Cg088m7wV3 2 minutes ago

nharshakumar

Harsha Kumar / హర్ష కుమార్ @PTI_News If you truly believe in what you say deposit Rs. 10 lakhs of personal money in Yes Bank and publish the F… https://t.co/U0EGkbapyY 2 minutes ago

sharehan62

shah RT @i_theindian: Similar to #PMCBank & #YesBank, IDBI Bank, UCO Bank & Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) have NPA ratios above 20%. All the 3 ban… 2 minutes ago

markilee13

chickie nugget I’ve been soo sad/depressed lately, but I’ve been making fucking bank at work. So all I have to say is through all… https://t.co/m0FUNWGccE 2 minutes ago

flutter72468829

flutter @omkar_shettyg Mr. Kapoor selling his stake in the bank in 2018 must have rung warning bell. What was media doing?… https://t.co/O41wmXoE1y 4 minutes ago

SRaj987

NehruGandhi RT @VinayDokania: @RahulGandhi Journo ~ Mam After PMC Bank, #YesBank is also drowning, what do u have to say abt it. #NirmalaSitharaman ~I… 4 minutes ago

ImSandeshJain

Sandesh RT @enidhi: Bank's have done enough of KYC (Know your customer). What we need now is KYB (Know your bank)- banks should furnish all details… 6 minutes ago

