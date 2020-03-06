WIN! Tickets to see Everton in the Premier League and Barclays FA Women’s Super League, thanks to Barclays!

Friday, 6 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

As the lead sponsor of the Barclays FA Women’s Super League and the Official Banking Partner of the Premier League, Barclays have teamed up with talkSPORT to get you to the biggest games in football! This week we are giving away a bundle of Everton tickets: Two Premier League tickets to see Everton v Leicester […] 👓 View full article

