Ronaldinho: Former Brazil forward avoids charge for fake passport

BBC Sport Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Former Brazil and Barcelona forward Ronaldinho will not be charged for using a fake passport to enter Paraguay.
Recent related news from verified sources

Ronaldinho agrees alternative punishment after he's found with altered passport

Ronaldinho agrees alternative punishment after he's found with altered passportFormer Barcelona and Brazil superstar Ronaldinho was held in Paraguay on Wednesday after entering the country with a fake passport
Daily Star Also reported by •BBC NewsNew Zealand HeraldFOX Sports

Sport24.co.za | Ronaldinho lawyer denies fake passport allegation

Former Brazilian football star Ronaldinho's lawyer denied on Thursday that he and his brother had used fake passports to enter Paraguay.
News24

