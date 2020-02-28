Global  

Roy Hodgson: Crystal Palace manager signs one-year extension to deal

BBC Sport Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Manager Roy Hodgson signs a one-year contract extension at Crystal Palace to stay at the club until the end of the 2020-21 campaign.
 Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson says he's confident his team can remain clear of the relegation zone and even challenge the teams further up the table.

