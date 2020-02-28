Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Sport24.co.za | Roy Hodgson signs new Crystal Palace deal

Sport24.co.za | Roy Hodgson signs new Crystal Palace deal

News24 Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Roy Hodgson has extended his contract with Crystal Palace until the end of the 2020/21 season, the Premier League club announced.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Hodgson plays down talk of Europe [Video]Hodgson plays down talk of Europe

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson says he is not think about qualifying for Europe as his team still have a long way to go this season.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:29Published

Hodgson enjoys Palace v Brighton rivalry [Video]Hodgson enjoys Palace v Brighton rivalry

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson says he enjoys the rivalry between the club and Brighton and looks forward to the two teams meeting on Saturday.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:25Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Blunder: Parish on the verge of making a big long-term mistake at Palace - opinion

Steve Parish is said to believe he has convinced Roy Hodgson to sign a new contract at Crystal Palace, but that would be a huge mistake.
Football FanCast

Roy Hodgson signs new one-year contract at Crystal Palace and Martin Keown says the club must spend to replace ‘ageing grooup’

Crystal Palace have announced that manager Roy Hodgson has signed a new deal until the end of the 2020-21 season. The former England boss’ contract was set to...
talkSPORT

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.