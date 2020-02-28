Global  

New York Rangers' Mika Zibanejad scores five goals vs. Capitals, including OT game-winner

USATODAY.com Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
New York Rangers' Mika Zibanejad became the first NHL player to score five goals (which included an OT winner) since 2018.
News video: Mika Zibanejad lights it up with five goals against Capitals

Mika Zibanejad lights it up with five goals against Capitals 03:42

 Mika Zibanejad completes an incredible performance with an overtime winner, becoming the third-ever Ranger to score five goals in a game

New York Rangers vs. Washington Capitals - Game Highlights [Video]New York Rangers vs. Washington Capitals - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from New York Rangers vs. Washington Capitals, 03/05/2020

Coronavirus Update: Five New Cases Reported In Westchester County, Bringing New York State Total To 11 [Video]Coronavirus Update: Five New Cases Reported In Westchester County, Bringing New York State Total To 11

Late Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Andrew Cuomo confirmed five new cases of the coronavirus in Westchester County. That brings the total number of people in New York with the virus to 11; CBS2's Hazel..

Rangers' Mika Zibanejad scores five goals, including overtime game-winner, to beat Capitals

Holy moly, that's a lot of goals
Rangers rally past Canadiens 5-2 for 5th straight win

MONTREAL (AP) — Ryan Strome scored twice and added an assist as the surging New York Rangers rallied past the Montreal Canadiens 5-2 on Thursday night for...
