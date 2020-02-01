Odion Ighalo has said he doesn't care what his critics say after hitting a brace in Manchester United's 3-0 win over Derby The post Odion Ighalo has message for doubters after two-goal haul appeared first on teamtalk.com.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Man Utd's Ighalo could feature against Chelsea, says Solskjaer Manchester United's on-loan forward Odion Ighalo could make his debut against Chelsea Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:18Published 3 weeks ago Transfer deadline day: Manchester United sign Odion Ighalo on loan Manchester United have signed Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo on a season long loan deal, while West Ham have snapped up Jarrod Bowen and Arsenal have picked up defender Cedric Soares on transfer.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:22Published on February 1, 2020

Tweets about this Manchester United News Odion Ighalo has message for doubters after two-goal haul https://t.co/wiCA2JLuIS #manutd https://t.co/9caIEhstBh 27 minutes ago