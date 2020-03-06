CBC Sports commits to gender-balanced sports coverage across all platforms Friday, 6 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The network is aiming to 'allow more young women to visualize themselves achieving great things through sport,' says Chris Wilson, CBC's Executive Director of Sports and Olympics. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources CBC Sports commits to gender-balanced coverage across all platforms The network is aiming to 'allow more young women to visualize themselves achieving great things through sport,' says Chris Wilson, CBC's executive director of...

CBC.ca 1 week ago





Tweets about this