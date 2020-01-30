Women are going to carry Canada's Olympic team (again)

Global  

CBC.ca Friday, 6 March 2020
Female athletes won the vast majority of Canada's medals in Rio, and the gender gap might widen even more in Tokyo. Here are some of the Canadian women you should know about — and follow — as the Summer Olympics approach.
Canada names 23 women to hockey team that would have played in cancelled world championship

Hockey Canada has released its 23-player roster for the team that would have competed at the cancelled world women's hockey championship.
CBC.ca

US Soccer cancels men’s and women’s national team matches

CHICAGO (AP) — The U.S. Soccer Federation canceled exhibitions in March and April for its men’s and women’s national teams but says for now the under-23...
Seattle Times


