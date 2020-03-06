Johns Hopkins says no spectators allowed during first two rounds of NCAA Division III Tournament

Global  

With coronavirus cases popping up in Maryland, Johns Hopkins University won't allow spectators during the NCAA Division III games it hosts.
 In light of Maryland's recently confirmed cases of coronavirus, Johns Hopkins University said it will be hosting the first two rounds of the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament scheduled for this weekend but without fans.

