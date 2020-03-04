Nick Wright was thrilled to see Steph Curry back with the Warriors

Friday, 6 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Nick Wright was thrilled to see the return of Steph Curry, who joined the Golden State Warriors after more than 4 months on the sideline due to a broken hand to take on the Toronto Raptors. Nick tells Ryan Hollins and Kevin Wildes why Steph is so important to the NBA, and why he's glad to see him back in the fold. Nick Wright was thrilled to see the return of Steph Curry, who joined the Golden State Warriors after more than 4 months on the sideline due to a broken hand to take on the Toronto Raptors. Nick tells Ryan Hollins and Kevin Wildes why Steph is so important to the NBA, and why he's glad to see him back in the fold. 👓 View full article

