SoccerNews.com Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Competition: Championship Market: Fulham win Odds: 21/20 @ Bet 365 Reigniting their promotion ambitions, Fulham will look to close the deficit on the top-two when they make the trip to the City Ground on Saturday afternoon. Starting with the hosts, while Bristol City may have managed to grab a scrappy point away at Millwall last weekend, […]

The post Fulham 21/20 to beat Bristol City in Saturday’s Championship contest appeared first on Soccer News.
Recent related news from verified sources

Leeds United 6/5 to beat Hull City and under 3.5 goals for Saturday’s Championship contest

Competition: Championship Market: Leeds win and under 3.5 goals Odds: 6/5 @ Bet 365 Reigniting their promotion charge and finding their form at what could be a...
SoccerNews.com

Bristol City v Fulham

BBC Local News: London -- Preview followed by live coverage of Saturday's Championship game between Bristol City and Fulham.
BBC Local News Also reported by •BBC Sport

