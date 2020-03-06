Global  

AC Milan to go after Upamecano

SoccerNews.com Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
According to a recent report from Calciomercato, AC Milan are once again interested in the possibility of trying to sign RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano. They’d made their interest known in the past but hadn’t quite been able to put any sort of deal in place, but this summer, it appears as if they’re willing […]

The post AC Milan to go after Upamecano appeared first on Soccer News.
