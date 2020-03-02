Global  

‘Never a dull day’ – Steve Bruce on new contracts for Newcastle stars Jonjo Shelvey and Matt Ritchie

talkSPORT Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Steve Bruce says there is ‘never a dull day’ as Jonjo Shelvey and Matt Ritchie signed new long-term contracts with Newcastle. The pair, who both joined the club in 2016, have signed deals until 2023. And Magpies boss Bruce was delighted with the news. He told NUFC TV: “They’ve been very, very good for Newcastle […]
News video: Bruce 'delighted' by Shelvey, Ritchie deals

Bruce 'delighted' by Shelvey, Ritchie deals 00:59

 Newcatle boss Steve Bruce says he is delighted to see Jonjo Shelvey and Matt Ritchie committing their futures to the club.

Recent related news from verified sources

New deals for Newcastle pair Jonjo Shelvey and Matt Ritchie

Newcastle pair Jonjo Shelvey and Matt Ritchie have both signed new three-year contracts with the Premier League club.
Belfast Telegraph

Newcastle pair sign new three-year contracts on Tyneside

Newcastle pair Jonjo Shelvey and Matt Ritchie have both signed new three-year contracts with the Premier League club. The post Newcastle pair sign new...
Team Talk Also reported by •Mid-Day

