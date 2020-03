Denis Cyr RT @M_LacroixRDS: Henri Richard, former captain and winner of 11 Stanley Cups with the Canadiens passed away at the age of 84. Condolences… 5 minutes ago mohak RT @CJAD800: BREAKING: Montreal Canadiens legend Henri Richard, winner of 11 Stanley Cups, has died at the age of 84, according to TVA. 7 minutes ago Michel Lacroix Henri Richard, former captain and winner of 11 Stanley Cups with the Canadiens passed away at the age of 84. Condol… https://t.co/JxjbuLmDED 8 minutes ago ⚖️Justice Always Triumphs⚖️ I'm stepping away from politics for a moment and sliding my old Sports Press hat... The Montreal Canadiens have an… https://t.co/kIb67Ua1Dh 8 minutes ago Paul Almeida As kid, I loved #GoHabsGo & was fascinated by the #StanleyCup’s they won & their great players. Sadly, Henri Richar… https://t.co/rDT6vrmceI 14 minutes ago HabsFanInTO There will be no one like him. Winner of 11 Stanley Cups. Rest in Peace Msr Henri Richard 32 minutes ago