Basketball: Baltimore university bans spectators from games over coronavirus

Reuters Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Johns Hopkins University has barred spectators from attending the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament it is hosting this week because of recently confirmed cases of coronavirus in Maryland, it said on Friday.
 A hotel in a Baltimore suburb on Thursday canceled the reservation of the Yeshiva University men’s basketball team over fears of novel coronavirus, the coach of the Maccabees told The Associated Press.

