Sport24.co.za | 6-machine Russell leads Windies to T20 series victory in Sri Lanka
Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Andre Russell hit six sixes in a 14-ball innings as West Indies smashed their way to a victory over Sri Lanka and seal their two match T20 series.
