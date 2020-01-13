Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Sport24.co.za | 6-machine Russell leads Windies to T20 series victory in Sri Lanka

Sport24.co.za | 6-machine Russell leads Windies to T20 series victory in Sri Lanka

News24 Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Andre Russell hit six sixes in a 14-ball innings as West Indies smashed their way to a victory over Sri Lanka and seal their two match T20 series.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Watch: India, Australia prepare for 3-match ODI series [Video]Watch: India, Australia prepare for 3-match ODI series

India and Australia prepared for their 3-match ODI series. The first match will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. India will be confident after their recent victory against Lanka. Men in Blue..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 2nd T20, West Indies in Sri Lanka, 2 T20I Series, 2020, March 6, 2020


DNA Also reported by •News24Mid-Day

Women's WT20: Hail Narendra Hirwani

Women's WT20: Hail Narendra HirwaniSpinner Radha Yadav on Saturday hailed the impact of bowling coach Narendra Hirwani after claiming a career-best 4-23 in India's seven-wicket victory over Sri...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.