Leeds advise fans against high fives and hugs amid coronavirus fears after Premier League and EFL ban pre-match handshakes

Friday, 6 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Leeds have advised fans against high-fiving and hugging each other amid coronavirus fears . The precaution comes after the Premier League and EFL banned pre-match handshakes for the foreseeable future in an effort to contain the spread of the deadly disease. Over 100,000 people have been infected by coronavirus, which has included almost 3,5000 deaths And […] 👓 View full article

